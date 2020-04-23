Elected officials must follow laws and legal orders just like the rest of us.
Yet, on Tuesday, the Franklin County commissioners, in a unanimous vote, defied Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency stay-at-home order put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The three commissioners declared the county open for business.
A few hours later, across the state in Snohomish County, Sheriff Adam Fortney announced on Facebook he would not enforce the governor’s stay at home order.
“I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As your elected Sheriff, I will always put your constitutional rights above politics or popular opinion,” Fortney wrote.
Fortney and the Franklin County commissioners — Robert E. Koch, Brad Peck and Clint Didier — do not have the legal authority to override the governor nor do they have the option to not enforce the law.
In addition, Fortney incorrectly believes the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are constitutional. That’s not the case. Those words are from the Declaration of Independence. Fortney might want to brush up on the Constitution before getting on his soapbox.
The Franklin County commissioners, too, are lacking perspective.
David Postman, Inslee’s chief of staff, offered a primer on the law that the commissioner need to absorb.
“Local governments can be stricter than the state if they choose, they can’t be looser. The law doesn’t allow it,” Postman said. “The order is clearly rooted in statute and constitutional authority, and a county governing body does not have the right, the legal authority in any way, to take a vote and deem something unconstitutional. That’s a role for the courts.”
Exactly. If the commissioners or any person with legal standing to challenge the governor’s order wants to appeal to the court system for relief, they can certainly try. However, they can’t simply take a vote — or wave a magic wand — to make that law vanish.
What the commissioners have done is put the county and the public at risk. This move, if it prompts people to disobey the governor’s order, could result in the spread of COVID-19 and could make the county government legally responsible for damages.
The taxpayers of Franklin County could be on the hook for the commissioners’ hubris.
This is not to say those elected officials, or any elected officials, do not have a right to disagree with the governor’s decisions. They do, as do we all.
But protest should be done by working within the system to change the laws, convince the governor to change his mind or file a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the order.
Acting petulant, as they are doing, is wrong — and, in this case, is putting the public’s health at risk.