Last week’s decision to cancel the Little League season in Walla Walla was smart, but also very sad. It will leave a small scar on the childhoods of many.
And that will also be the case of some other traditional local youth sports — the Blue Mountain Girls Softball and Blue Mountains Baseball League (formerly Babe Ruth Baseball and serving those 13 to 16) — that aren’t able to play this spring.
While pro sports provide many of us entertainment, youth sports provide life-long memories for the players, their coaches and the parents involved. They also offer wonderful opportunities to build friendship, learn about teamwork and how to overcome adversity.
The two local Little Leagues (serving kids age 12 and under) — Walla Walla Pacific and Walla Walla Valley — decided to not play their traditional spring season because the coronavirus restrictions aren’t likely to be fully lifted until later this summer. This follows the decision by Little League International to cancel state playoffs and the Little League World Series.
Instead, the two Walla Walla leagues will attempt to have an abbreviated fall season. That’s an excellent option. It will allow kids to play at least a few weeks of ball.
Valley plans to offer baseball for those 9 to 12 years old. It’s anticipated a lighter game and practice schedule than the usual spring season.
At Pacific, the hope is to offer baseball to a variety of age levels under 12 as well as add a new league with a larger field size that includes those who are 13 years old that was expected to debut this spring. Pacific has traditionally offered a short fall season citywide in September and October so its experience should make this task a bit easier.
Meanwhile, the city of Walla Walla’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees Blue Mountain softball and baseball, is in a holding pattern. If the opportunity to play even an abbreviated schedule becomes possible in June, an effort will be made to make it happen.
Those making these decisions at the Little League level are all volunteers. They are ultimately looking out for the best interests of the players and their families.
You can count on the folks at Valley and Pacific keeping a careful eye on the situation so they will be prepared to offer fall baseball that feels somewhat like the Little League experience of the spring.
And while it won’t be the same as the full Little League experience, it will nevertheless be a memorable experience.
“When I was a kid we had to to play Little League in October because of the coronavirus; it felt like we were in the World Series with the crisp, fall air,” today’s 12-year-olds will tell their grandkids someday.