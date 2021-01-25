Local law enforcement wise to join rehabilitation effort

The goal of sentencing to jail those who break the law is rehabilitation, which is why the Walla Walla County Corrections Department oversees incarcerations.
That’s a lofty and elusive goal. Simply locking someone up for months in the hope that the loss of freedom will cause him or her to change behavior or attitude doesn’t always work — particular when the seed of the unlawful behavior grows from mental health or addiction problems.
Local law enforcement officials understand that, and — more importantly — they are taking action.
Walla Walla County is the first county in Eastern Washington to launch a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program. The program, which got underway this month, involves the Walla Walla and College Place police departments, the county Sheriff’s Office and the county Prosecutor’s Office.
The program will be overseen by Comprehensive Healthcare and Blue Mountain Heart to Heart. They will offer mental health and addiction counseling, treatment and support as well as assistance with meals and housing if necessary. Local law enforcement will determine who is eligible for participation in the program, which uses the acronym LEAD.
Those who are referred to the program after being accused of a crime could have prosecution deferred and the charges ultimately dropped.
“The primary objective is identifying people who are chronic, low-level offenders, getting them support and resources and getting them connected with some basic needs and being able to support them with ongoing care,” said Regina Myers, Comprehensive Healthcare’s project manager for LEAD.
This is rehabilitation as well as crime prevention. That benefits society.
And it also helps get people back on their feet who are suffering, which is why they might have committed a crime.
The grants to fund these programs around the state were approved in 2019 by the Legislature.
Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Executive Director Steve Strachan said his organization sees a lot of value in offering individuals with mental health or addiction problems an alternative to a jail cell.
“We have been supportive of alternatives to arrest and mental health field response for years and it’s one of the main areas of focus for our legislative recommendations this year,” Strachan said. “We are recommending to the Legislature that they continue to fund — and in fact increase funding — for these types of programs.”
The local program should save tax dollars by keeping people out of jail. It should also reduce crime, thus saving the public money and grief.
It was wise of local law enforcement officials to make Walla Walla County the first county east of the Cascades to get involved in this program.