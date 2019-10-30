The city of Olympia seems to have broken the law when it sent out a taxpayer-funded mailer urging citizens to vote “no” on Initiative 976, which caps vehicle licensing fees at $30.
In its mailer, which cost taxpayers $7,423 to print and send, the city said I-976 would force the city to cut $1.5 million a year from its $3.75 million annual street repair budget.
Given the loss of tax revenue it’s hardly a shock that city of Olympia officials (or officials at any other local government in the state) would oppose this ballot measure.
Nevertheless, it’s simply wrong — legally and as a matter of principle — for non-elected public officials to use public resources to lobby voters.
Our beef isn’t with the city’s oppositon as we, too, oppose the measure. Our concern is that tax dollars were used to lobby taxpayers.
State law says public agencies can’t use public facilities to promote or oppose ballot propositions, though they can make an “objective and fair presentation of facts relevant to a ballot proposition,” according to guidance from the state Public Disclosure Commission.
The line established by the law should be clear. Officials can provide information about what could happen if a ballot measure is approved, but it can’t overtly campaign for or against any measure.
Elected officials, however, can make their opinions on such matters clear as long as they don’t use public dollars to take their stands. In fact, as politicians and elected public servants, we believe they have an obligation to share their views with their constituents.
For example, it was proper for Walla Walla City Council member Jerry Cummins, who is also a member of the Valley Transit Board of Directors, to take a stand against I-976 in a guest column printed in the Union-Bulletin.
But using public resources to campaign against a ballot measure violates the spirit of the law. Olympia’s two-sided mailer said “vote no” five times .
“It’s clear about what we want. That’s a fact,” said Kellie Purse Braseth, the city’s spokeswoman. “We’re giving them facts on the why, we’re being fair and objective on the facts of why that position has been taken.”
While the candor on the city’s motivation is welcome, its actions go too far and are not legal.
The city gave more than facts, it also offered a conclusion and advice. It is essentially the government (as an institution) taking a political stand.
The state’s Public Disclosure Commission is reviewing the matter, said PDC spokeswoman Kim Bradfored .
“We’re aware of the mailer and we are concerned about some aspects of it, including the ‘vote no’ language, and we are taking a closer look,” Bradford said.
It’s our hope the PDC cracks down on Olympia and sends a clear message to local government officials that this type of lobbying by local governments is not acceptable.