It’s not unusual for fire department officials to lobby the Walla Walla City Council members to provide funding to upgrade firefighting facilities. But the ask made at last week’s Council workshop session was as unusual as it was refreshing.
It wasn’t only city of Walla Walla fire officials asking, it was also officials from the College Place and Walla Walla County District 4 departments — and they did so in a unified voice (or emails).
It’s terrific for the entire Valley that the three major fire departments in the urban area of Walla Walla are working together to provide the best service regardless of what side of a city boundary people might live.
The proposal made to the Walla Walla City Council, which calls for splitting the cost between Walla Walla, College Place and District 4, makes a great deal of sense.
What the firefighters are seeking is a new $754,500 fire training facility and $65,890 in upgrades to the existing one near Washington Park on Cayuse Streets. The current four-story concrete tower used to practice putting fires out has become unsafe as time — and use — has taken a toll.
This has left the city fire department to use donated buildings to burn down so firefighters can get in their required practice hours. Getting buildings is difficult and not all of those buildings are necessarily safe.
Having a new facility that can be prepared properly for burns — a 1,600 square feet, with 10 20-foot containers resembling a home has been proposed — is essential.
While no formal agreement has been made between the three fire departments, there is consensus in principle.
“Fire District #4 is supportive of working together to upgrade the training site and facilities,” its chief, Rocky Eastman, wrote in an email.
The cooperation between the three departments also bodes well for the future — perhaps even consolidation.
Walla Walla City Council member Riley Clubb pointed that out in an email.
“I think it’s another good example of how bringing the various fire districts under one roof just makes sense for the whole region,” Clubb wrote. “Sharing our resources not only makes us better prepared, it also makes us more financially efficient. I’m happy to see Fire District 4, College Place and the City of Walla Walla working together on funding a common training resource for our valley.”
But first things first. A new training facility is needed for all three departments to use.