Local effort to prevent suicide by Men in the Middle applauded

It’s been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our world. And not just physically, but mentally. We are all far more isolated today than perhaps ever in our lives.
Yet, like the fable of the frog in water not noticing it is being boiled alive because the heat is turned up slowly, a great many people don’t realize the emotional toll this pandemic is taking on them.
This can result in suicide, particularly among men between the ages of 35 and 64.
Locally, as U-B reporter Sheila Hagar wrote in Thursday’s edition, an emphasis has been put on providing help for this statistically vulnerable group in the Reach Out! Walla Walla suicide prevention program. This is welcome and needed.
Making middle-aged men, a group that generally does not like to concede vulnerability, aware that they might well need mental-health intervention and that they are not alone is critical to preventing suicide.
Peggy Needham, coordinator for the behavior health program at the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, said people are generally surprised that statistically this age group of men is most likely to take their own lives.
That, of course, adds to the difficulty of getting these men the help they need. Those in their support systems are often unaware they need to be on the lookout for signs of depression.
Yet, the numbers are clear.
Needham said that all seven suicides in Walla Walla County last year were men, and the average age was 51. In 2019, 13 men and one woman died by suicide in the county. The average age was 52, and a firearm was used in 10 of the deaths.
That’s not just surprising, it’s stunning.
Needham is working with a number of local people, including firefighter Cody Maine, in the effort to reach, as they call them, Men in the Middle.
Hagar wrote of Maine’s personal experience facing PTSD and despair stemming from his job as a firefighter.
“A call came in 2013 that took Maine to a baby’s death, a terrible moment for all involved,” Hagar wrote. “... The event continued to haunt Maine. A diagnosis of PTSD in 2014 didn’t surprise him, he said, noting that post-traumatic stress disorder is prevalent and frequently triggered in the emergency response field.”
Because he was raised to hide his pain, “I was destined to become a ‘man in the middle,’” without intervention, Maine said.
Many men, however, don’t have the self-awareness and training that Maine has and don’t seek help.
Help is available locally. Remember that. Reach out.
In Walla Walla County, Comprehensive Healthcare has a crisis helpline at 509-524-2999. It is answered 24/7 by trained crisis responders and is open for everyone.