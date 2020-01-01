Over the past few years the lack of civility and respect being shown to others when debating — or even discussing — differing points of views has grown troubling in America.
We, as a nation, have become increasingly tribal in our politics. Folks aren’t willing to hear or consider other points of view. Their political party is always right, the other party is always wrong. It’s not a healthy place for democracy.
But locally some real bipartisanship — a genuine effort to discuss political issues between Republicans and Democrats — is taking place. It’s as refreshing as it is shocking.
Walla Walla County Democrats are hosting a legislative forum featuring the area’s two representatives in the state House, both of them Republicans. Reps. Skyler Rude of Walla Walla and Bill Jenkin of Prosser will meet with the public on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Walla Walla High School Commons.
The public — whether Republicans, Democrats or independents — are urged to attend and ask questions.
“This is an opportunity for the legislators to brief the public on their caucus priorities for the session as well as their personal ambitions,” said forum moderator Don Schwerin, a local Democrat. “In turn, the public will have the legislators’ attention with regard to community issues both narrow and broad.”
John Knapp, chairman of the Walla Walla County Democrats, said his organization decided to host this bipartisan event to familiarize people in the Valley with their legislators and help the public to feel comfortable reaching out to them.
Good for Knapp, Schwerin and the local Democrats.
And good for Republicans Rude and Jenkin for agreeing to headline a Democrat-sponsored event.
That shows a great deal of confidence in their ability to share their views on state and local issues and, perhaps more importantly, a genuine respect for the people they represent in Olympia.
Rude and Jenkin clearly grasp they represent every person in their district, regardless of political party, and they want to hear from their constituents.
“I appreciate the local Democrats taking the initiative to host this event,” Rude said. “Especially today, taking advantage of opportunities for bipartisan dialogue is critically important. The meeting will give the public an opportunity to share their legislative priorities, while allowing legislators to share what the public can expect of the session.”
The nation could benefit from more of these types of civil, bipartisan efforts to discuss issues and our political differences.
Bravo to all involved.