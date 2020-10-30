Local ballots flooding in at 'extraordinary' pace

Generally, a few days before the election deadline — also known as Election Day — we urge those who have not yet voted to get their ballot into a drop box or in a mailbox.
That doesn’t seem necessary this year. Registered voters in Walla Walla County are casting ballots in what could be record numbers.
As of Thursday, well over half of the county’s registered voters — 61.66% — have cast ballots. County Elections Supervisor David Valiant said that at the same time four years ago 30.42% of registered voters had returned their ballots.
What this means for the final turnout, at least as far as percentage, isn’t something Valiant can say for certain.
“I don’t like to predict turnout, but it’s safe to say it will be extraordinary,” Valiant said.
Of course, we won’t know until at least Election Day (probably between 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.) who got the most votes in each race. After that, we might be able to draw some conclusions as to why local voters are so motivated this year.
Given that early voting is rampant across America, it’s safe to assume the presidential election is the big draw for the nation’s voters.
Earlier this week it was reported that voter turnout statewide in Washington, which is all vote-by-mail, had already surpassed 50 percent.
Whatever the reason, it’s fantastic to see so many Americans participate in the election so their voice will be heard.
However, the voting momentum must continue. It would be great to see near 100% participation. Even over 90% would be welcome.
That means those who have not returned their ballots need to.
Keep in mind that if you are planning to mail your ballot do it before Tuesday to ensure it will be postmarked by Election Day. Those living in rural communities should drop their ballot in the mailbox even earlier — today! — as it might take some time to get to Spokane to be postmarked.
If a ballot isn’t processed by the Postal Service until Wednesday, it won’t be counted.
Given the tight time frame — and all the concerns about the U.S. Postal Service, real or imagined — it’s safer to put your ballot in one of the many official drop boxes scattered throughout the county. Your ballot must be in an official drop box no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday — not a second later.
If you want to make certain your ballot has arrived and has been accepted you can check the status by following the link at the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office website.
It is a privilege and a civic duty to participate in elections to determine who will lead our government. Vote!