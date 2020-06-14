Local air travel should feel safer under Alaska's precautions

As businesses in Walla Walla and Washington state move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the coronavirus pandemic opening process, it’s just not the rules imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee that must be considered.
It’s critical for consumers to feel safe. So, depending on the type of business, steps will have to be taken to not only reduce the spread of coronavirus but assure customers they are being protected as much as possible.
Alaska Airlines, which provides the only air service in and out of Walla Walla, is doing just that.
The airline, in a news release last week, said it was taking more steps to expand its preventative measures related to the coronavirus.
This include a pre-flight wellness check-in that can be done on an a computer, laptop or iPad. Starting June 30, those taking Alaska flights will be required to complete a health agreement during check-in and verify that they haven’t exhibited COVID-19 symptoms in the past 72 hours, come into contact with someone who is symptomatic and agree to bring and wear a face mask or covering.
Yes, it is a tad annoying — like going through TSA screen at airports — but prudent in the long run.
Alaska said it has put nearly 100 different measures in place for the safety and well-being of passengers and employees after consulting with infectious disease experts at the University of Washington.
Other airlines are also taking these kinds of steps, but since Alaska serves Walla Walla and many cities in the Pacific Northwest, what the airlines does matters here.
Following are a few steps the company mentioned in its release.
Alaska will block off the middle seats and flights will be capped at 65% capacity to allow for extra space between passengers, at least until July 31.
In addition, face masks are required for all passengers over 12 and for all airline employees. Customers are expected to bring their own mask and wear them at the airport and during their flight. Additional supplies are available for anyone who forgets a face covering, Alaska said.
To this point, few people have actually flown since the state and nation was essentially shut down in March. Many, if not most, people are extremely nervous about getting back on a plane filled with others.
The steps Alaska is now taking should hopefully ease concerns.
Getting Alaska Airlines back to a full array of flights should also be good for the economic health of the Pacific Northwest and the Valley.