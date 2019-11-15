The Trump administration’s stated goal of reducing unnecessary and burdensome regulations has merit in theory. And many of the actions taken — and there have been a great many taken — are embraced by those who believe the Obama administration went too far in its regulatory zeal.
It’s our belief that regulations should be reviewed consistently to determine if they are still useful. This should be done in a very focused manner, like a laser, rather than simply gutting the regulations with a hatchet.
The hatchet approach seems to be the one taken by Trump officials at the Environmental Protection Agency in an effort to redefine how scientific and medical research should be applied to EPA rulemaking.
This effort has been quickly and loudly denounced by scientists and physicians who say the new rule would undermine the scientific underpinnings of government policymaking. Given the credentials of those protesting, this proposed new policy seems to be a serious overreach that could result in Americans being exposed to environmental dangers.
The New York Times reported that the draft of the EPA proposal, titled Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science, would require scientists to disclose all of their raw data, including confidential medical records, before the EPA could consider study’s conclusions.
This would also apply to public health regulations already in place.
“This means the EPA can justify rolling back rules or failing to update rules based on the best information to protect public health and the environment, which means more dirty air and more premature deaths,” said Paul Billings, senior vice president for advocacy at the American Lung Association.
Ultimately, the goal has to be balancing economic, environmental and safety concerns. The advances in protecting Americans from pollutants and others dangers should not hinge on arbitrary rules that don’t take into account how medical and scientific research is conducted.
Ironically, those who complain about regulations in place assert — often correctly — that they are based on arbitrary standards not based in reality. Ruling out studies done from sealed medical records, for example, is absurd. Just because the source is sealed doesn’t mean the results aren’t accurate.
This proposal seems far too sweeping and could put lives in danger now and long into the future.
Science can’t be ignored when it comes to health and safety.