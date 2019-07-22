The city of College Place doesn’t need its own public library, but its citizens would benefit from access to library services.
Voters in College Place should approve the measure on the Aug. 6 Primary Election calling for the city to be annexed into the Walla Walla County Rural Library District.
If the annexation is approved, property owners in the city would pay the a property tax levy for the library district of 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
It could prove to be a bargain, particularly if the Rural Library District builds a new branch — which it has been pondering for years — in College Place.
To this point, city residents have shown a desire for library services and the city has spent thousands over the years subsidizing or buying library cards for citizens.
Between 2000 and 2010, the city had a program that reimbursed residents for a portion of the costs of a library card, but the program ended in 2011.
In 2018 the City Council approved putting $3,000 in the budget to allow residents to purchase library cards from either Walla Walla or the Walla Walla County Rural Library District. The money, which was distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, was exhausted within hours of becoming available on the first day it was offered.
If the voters approve, College Place residents will have free access to all five of the Rural Library District’s branch libraries, as well as all online materials such as e-books and audio books.
“Residents will be able to go to any of our branches and obtain a library card and have access to all of our materials that require check out, including physical items and digital items ... that require patron authentication,” said Rhonda Gould, Rural Library District executive director.
The District’s long-term plan is to move its service center in Walla Walla and its Plaza Way library branch to district-owned property in College Place. The leases in Walla Walla are expiring in four years.
Having access to library services is still important in 2019 even with most folks having access to the internet. Libraries offer myriad services beyond checking out books.
College Place Mayor Harvey Crowder made that point in an email in which he pointed out that College Place is the largest community in the state without a public library.
“Libraries are more than a collection of books,” he wrote. “They are a source of information, education, entertainment and a gathering place for the community. As a city official I cannot tell people how to vote, (but) what I can say is that I believe having a library in the city will enhance the quality of life for the entire community.”
We agree.
The inclusion of College Place in the Rural Library District will mean that the entire county will have access to either the rural libraries or the city of Walla Walla’s public library. And that’s a winner for us all.