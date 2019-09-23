Driving around the neighborhoods of Walla Walla and the other communities in the Valley when the sun is shinning, it’s always a pleasure to see kids hawking lemonade next to their homemade sign. Generally cookies or Rice Krispies treats are also on the menu. But it’s the energetic waves and the big smiles that make the experience special — for the children and those of us waving back.
This has been going on for generations in this Valley, and will likely continue for many years to come. That’s because — as far as we know — local law enforcement nor government officials have shut down lemonade stands for failing to have the proper permits.
Well, of course, nobody would raid an innocent lemonade stand for something that silly, right?
Wrong.
Sadly (and wow!), the cops have been going after lemonade scofflaws across America and that’s prompted a community-by-community national push back.
A mother in Denver, Jennifer Knowles, recently told The Washington Post about the shutdown of her children’s lemonade stand in 2018 that spurred her to take action.
Knowles helped her kids — then ages 6, 4 and 2 — set up the stand to give them a firsthand lesson in entrepreneurship and even helped pick out a charity to donate the proceeds.
“William, the 4-year-old, took on the role of greeter, beckoning customers to their stand — and when two police officers approached, he dashed toward them offering up some pale-yellow concoctions,” reporter Michael J. Gaynor wrote.
“He had a huge smile on his face,” Knowles said.
“But the officers were not there to buy lemonade.” Gaynor wrote. “They told Knowles and her kids that someone had complained, and they were going to have to shut down their operation because of a lack of permits — they needed at least three different ones, at a cost that would have been about $300. William’s ‘huge smile turned into a huge frown,’ Knowles recalls. ‘So we packed up our materials, marched home, and everyone burst into tears. My kids didn’t even know what a permit was.’”
Knowles, after doing a little research, found out that she and her children were not alone in getting busted. She discovered instances of lemonade stands being shut down in Oregon, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, New York, California — to name just a few.
She contacted her City Council member, who agreed to help change the law in Denver.
The legislation was modeled after a 2017 ordinance approved in Austin, Texas. Similar laws are being considered in New York state and Washington, D.C., which is likely why the Post published an article on what it termed the Lemonade Wars.
The mere fact that legislation is even needed to allow young children to host lemonade stands (that cost parents far more than their kids take in) is ridiculous.
But at least this foolishness has taken place locally and the lemonade-stand induced smiles will be coming our way next summer.