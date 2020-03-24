The global pandemic has, in a very short span of time, changed the way we go about our lives. It’s also forced us to discuss things in public that we would rather have kept private.
Yet, the way Americans have reacted to the coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary to address a subject we would rather not — pooping.
The hoarding of toilet paper across the nation has caused a shortage of a necessary bathroom supply, which has caused some to use alternatives that can clog plumbing or entire sewer systems. Some are resorting to paper towels, baby wipes, hand wipes and so-called “flushable” wipes because they don’t have TP.
But these alternatives do not easily break down like toilet paper and thus should not be flushed down a toilet. They are not, as the packing might indicate, designed to be “flushable.”
And the clogs resulting from these items being flushed — whether from a home to the sewer system or from the sewer pipes to the sewage treatment plants — can cause serious and expensive problems.
“They don’t break down, so what they do is they get into our sanitary system, into our lift stations, and then they just clog the pumps. That is, if they make it that far. They can also get hung up on the customer’s side,” said Matt Murray, the field operations supervisor for wastewater in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“So everyone that’s upstream from that blockage will be affected. That’s bad.”
Yes, it is bad — and it must stop.
The cities of Walla Walla and College Place have the exact same concerns as Murray does in Florida.
Those who are on septic tanks, which is a whole lot of families in the Walla Walla Valley, already know the problems associated with putting non-flushable items into their septic systems.
So, moving forward, let’s all treat our public sewer system like a private septic system.
Stop flushing baby wipes, hand wipes and not-really-flushable wipes. If you are out of toilet paper, and you must use wipes, toss them in the garbage (in a sanitary way) just like a disposable diaper. Washcloths are also being used by some folks. Again, make sure these are cleaned with hot water and detergent in a way to fully rid them of germs and viruses (as was done in the past with cloth diapers) or disposed of them in a sanitary way in the trash.
Beyond this, the manufacturers of the various wipes need to make it clear on the packaging that they should not be flushed down the toilet. That’s going to take some time.
So, for now, let’s start with only buying as much toilet paper (and other hygiene supplies) as we need for a month or so, like we did before fear prompted widespread TP hoarding.