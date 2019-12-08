Concerns about political advertising — specifically deceptive efforts — on social media are growing. But what can be done about it?
It’s a tricky issue because, as the U.S. Constitution makes clear, governments at all levels cannot restrict speech. And our courts have made the point over and over that political speech is particularly sacrosanct.
Yet, governments can take steps to ensure the public has access to information about election spending that would help voters determine the source of political advertising. This could provide context for the people to judge the credibility of claims, something increasingly important in our divisive and angry national politics.
The Washington state Legislature is now pondering the idea. The state Public Disclosure Commission pitched a concept to the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations & Elections Committee last month to shine sunlight on online political advertising.
Seattle Times reporter Joseph O’Sullivan wrote that that PDC officials said a digital archive with a searchable database could “help voters make sense of a dizzying amount of election messaging” and see the sources behind it.
“So that all Washingtonians can go and see what ads are in a race that’s relevant to them, what the spending was like, who was targeted, who was reached by that ad,” PDC Director Peter Lavallee told lawmakers at the committee hearing.
In theory, this is a great idea. But, as Lavalle told legislators, putting such a system in place would be a “heavy lift.” Given the complexity of such a system, lawmakers are expected to mull it over and ask questions for at least a year. A plan might be ready to debate by 2021.
Lawmakers should use their experiences and the experiences of others during the 2020 election in which all House members and half the Senate will have their seats up for re-election to consider the pros and cons of a digital archive.
According to testimony, digital archives could be modeled on sites such as Pinterest and Instagram. Campaign ads pop up as visible posts while a user searches the archive. For example, if a person clicked on a campaign ad it would show who sponsored the ad, how much it cost and the date it was distributed, among other details. People can search for political ads by office or year, or by type of advertisement, type of sponsor or dollar amount.
This proposal, O’Sullivan wrote, puts “Washington at the forefront of expanding campaign disclosure in an era that has seen social media become increasingly dominant in politics, even as those ads remain extremely difficult to track.”
This is clearly worth vigorously pursing. The political advertising on social media and other platforms is only going to get more aggressive — and convoluted — in the years to come.
It’s likely pushback will come from Facebook, Instagram and other digital companies — large and small — but lawmakers have a responsibility to Washingtonians to make elections as transparent as possible.