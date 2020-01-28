Washington state’s temporary ban on flavored vaping products will expire next week, which means state lawmakers need to take action ASAP to make it permanent.
Candy and fruit flavored vaping cartridges — laced with nicotine or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates the high) — are attractive to teenagers (and those who are even younger) and can too easily get them introduced to vaping or smoking. And we know that’s a clear health danger.
Beyond that, adding vitamin E acetate to vaping products has been linked to deaths and serious lung problems.
In short, vaping must be regulated at the state level.
The Trump administration, to its credit, has taken a step to reduce flavored vaping products. That’s good for the nation. However, the regulations need to be stricter and state Legislature has the power to establish long-term rules that address health concerns.
Legislation proposed by Gov. Jay Inslee is now being considered in the House and Senate. It would impose a total ban on all flavored vape products, according to The Seattle Times. The legislation also limits the amount of addictive nicotine that vape liquid could contain and eliminates the use of vitamin E acetate in e-cigarettes.
The proposal gives the state Department of Health and the Liquor and Cannabis Board new authority to block sales of vape products determined to be unsafe.
“Flavored vaping products have been a real threat to our kids,” said Molly Voris, Gov. Jay Inslee’s health adviser, “and we are headed toward an epidemic of hooking a whole new generation on nicotine.”
A University of Michigan study of middle- and high-school students nationwide found vaping rates had doubled from 2017 to 2019. A separate study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association in November found most high-school vapers opt for e-cigarettes loaded with mint, mango and other fruit flavorings, according to the Times.
Vaping was originally pitched as a way to wean smokers away from tobacco cigarettes to a product that is safer. Given all the recent health problems that does not appear to be the case.
Vaping is a growing business, and serious oversight is needed before it gets so large that the damage will be irreversible.
The state Legislature is in a position to take necessary action.
