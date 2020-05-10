Legislature must face cold, harsh reality in making budget cuts

The definition of “essential” state services is going to have to change in Washington over the next year.
The preliminary state tax-revenue forecast through the 2023 budget cycle makes that abundantly clear.
The current two-year budget, which runs through June of 2021, is just shy of $53 billion. That was established on the assumption sales-tax revenue would continue to flow into state and local government coffers at a robust rate in a hot economy.
COVID-19 changed that. The stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus has hit businesses hard as restaurants have been forced to offer only take-out service while others merchants have locked the doors until the order is lifted.
All this casts doubt on the survival of all these businesses when the economy is reopened.
The preliminary tax revenue figures released last week indicate about $7 billion less than previously anticipated will be collected through 2023. Breaking it down shows the state will be down $3.8 billion in the current two-year budget cycle followed by a $3.27 billion drop in the 2021-23 budget projects.
Unfortunately, those projections might be optimistic.
Consumer spending is now being propped up with trillions of dollars pumped into the national economy by the federal government’s CARES stimulus funding. The added unemployment benefit of $600 a week beyond what would normally be collected along with the $1,200 per person stimulus payment has eased the economic pain for many.
How long will this federal subsidy continue? That can’t be accurately predicted.
Yet, state lawmakers approve spending in the state budget based on predictions — the revenue forecast.
So when the official forecast numbers are released in June, that means the Legislature should go into special session ASAP and make budget cuts so that — on paper at least — spending does not exceed projected revenue.
Trimming $3.8 billion from a $53 billion budget, half of which has already been spent, will force painful and unpopular cuts. Little should be seen as untouchable — from parks and prisons to schools and social services.
What couldn’t be eliminated from the budget a year or two ago, might be cut moving forward. Unlike the federal government, the state has a constitutional duty to balance the budget. Going into debt isn’t an option.
Yes, this is an extremely grim situation.
What lawmakers can do in the coming months to ease future problems is to make prudent cuts to spending as soon as possible. This means facing today’s cold, harsh reality to define what is truly “essential,” and then debate how deeply to cut services that might be wonderful but must now be begrudgingly accepted as expendable.