After 37 years of service, 10 of which were spent in the Walla Walla Valley, Police Chief Scott Bieber is set to retire in April. City of Walla Walla staff shared Thursday that four candidates are being considered to fill Bieber’s spot. During and beyond this transition at the Walla Walla Police Department, we have a chance to craft a healthier, stronger, safer future for Walla Walla by picking a candidate that continues Bieber’s legacy of community.
Bieber’s tenure was marked by an investment in the Valley. In 2012, he acted as a “Tip a Cop” volunteer that helped raise over $1,500 for the 2012 Washington Special Olympics. In 2015, under Bieber’s direction, the WWPD introduced new law enforcement strategies and outreach initiatives, in partnership with local social service and nonprofit agencies, as part of a communitywide effort to reduce gang violence. More recently, Bieber helped develop the “Downtown Ambassadors” project to reach young adults interested in a future career in law enforcement.
Bieber has repeatedly found creative ways to serve the Valley. As noted, he changed the WWPD’s approach to reducing gang activity in Walla Walla. And let’s not forget how the department opened itself up to the community for hard but healing conversations in the after math of George Floyd’s death in May 2020.
These efforts have not gone unnoticed and we commend Bieber for his lifetime commitment to community and public safety.
Walla Walla is known for its collaborative and welcoming spirit. It follows that its leadership should exemplify these traits as well. Thanks to Bieber, we have seen effective examples of community-WWPD interactions and outreach. These should help inform city officials and residents alike as the selection process continues.
City officials have scheduled a public meet-and-greet with the Walla Walla police chief candidates on Wednesday, March 16, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Sacajawea/Clark Room at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. in Walla Walla.
This is an opportunity to become acquainted with and ask questions of the next Walla Walla police chief. It is also a chance to share feedback with city employees involved in the hiring process.
Don’t miss this chance to contribute to the future of the Walla Walla Valley.