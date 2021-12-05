The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program’s first year-end numbers have just been released, and it’s clear that our community’s behavioral health services are headed in the right direction.
In a time when communities are clamoring for diversifying how law enforcement responds to behavioral health cases, LEAD shows what is possible when communities come together to create compassionate solutions to sensitive issues.
This new program, a collaboration between Comprehensive Healthcare and Blue Mountain Heart to Heart, offers low-level offenders battling behavioral health issues alternatives to incarceration.
“Its goal is to provide intensive case management services to individuals in the community who end up struggling with behavioral health needs,” reports the U-B’s Emily Solomon.
And provide it has.
Out of 122 referrals received in the first three months of operation, LEAD approved 114 to participate in the program. Although only 74 chose to take part, they were successfully supported by LEAD case managers who, in turn, “provided 988 services, which far exceeded what the group expected in its first months of providing services,” said Solomon.
Their services saw six people become employed, nine find permanent housing, 24 became actively engaged in mental health services, and 26 start substance use disorder programs, said LEAD’s program manager Lindsey Fuchs.
What makes this program effective is that it seeks to address the root of behavioral health problems instead of applying Band-Aids. Without offering alternative means of addressing behavioral issues, a toxic cycle of re-offense ensues.
Our community desperately needs to shrink the gap between disadvantaged people and access to the help they need. Thankfully, LEAD is working to address this with low-level offenders.
As LEAD case manager Shay Hoffman put it, “A lot of them are going around with undiagnosed mental health issues and they are coming into contact with police and police may not know what to do. We are hoping to add more support and help them from becoming frequent flyers.”
This program is a boon to our community. The problems with homelessness, mental health issues and chemical dependency — alcohol, illegal drugs, and opioids in particular — are not going away. Addressing this problem at the local level provides early intervention, more compassionate and focused care, and a brighter future for our whole Valley since, ultimately, this program helps save lives.
Keep up the good work, LEAD. We’re cheering you on.