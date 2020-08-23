Lawsuit to protect mail-in voting helps keep voting honest

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued the Trump administration.
That’s hardly a surprise.
As of July 31, Ferguson’s office has filed 70 lawsuits against the federal government under Trump’s watch, 27 of which Washington state took the lead, according to the Attorney General’s Office website.
Yet, the latest lawsuit — this one calling for a halt to changes to U.S. mail service that could potentially delay the delivery of ballots during the November election — feels as if it will be settled by a groundswell of public opinion before the sound of a gavel is ever heard in a courtroom.
On Tuesday morning, at the exact same time Ferguson was holding a news conference to explain the lawsuit, recently appointed U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released a statement saying he would suspend the changes to mail delivery until after the election.
Yet, while the lawsuit now seems moot, it’s nevertheless important for Ferguson, a Democrat, and every other one of the states’ attorneys general to remain focused on rooting out election shenanigans.
This isn’t, nor should it be, about partisan politics. Both major political parties are wary of voter fraud and more.
President Ronald Reagan’s words in 1984 about nuclear disarmament, “Trust but verify,” can also apply to our elections — particularly the one coming up in November.
The focus must be only on good government.
The changes at the Postal Service were very poorly timed and dubious, at best. Such a major overhaul, regardless of the political party at the helm should be fully vetted in public and before Congress.
Given the heated rhetoric regarding mail-in balloting that still continues after DeJoy’s Tuesday decision to stop the changes, it’s essential that election officials at all levels are transparent regarding the process.
Locally, Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin, a Republican and County Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant are role models for this approach. So, too, has been Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican.
Still, that’s not how all election officials in America do their jobs.
And this is why legal action like that taken by Ferguson, even if it is never adjudicated, is important to keep our elections fair and honest.