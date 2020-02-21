The Associated Press reported from Olympia this week that state lawmakers received good news regarding the latest revenue (as in tax collections) forecast. Lawmakers will now have significantly more to work with when putting together the supplemental state budget.
But is that good news for taxpayers?
That depends on what lawmakers ultimately do with the unanticipated cash.
The prudent approach is to bank any extra revenue in case the current hot economy suddenly slows.
Washington’s tax system, which relies very heavily on sales and property tax, brings in a lot of cash when people are spending but it has put the state in desperate situations when it slows. When the Great Recession hit about a decade ago state government was slashed, layoffs were rampant and there was plenty of suffering to spare.
It also led to the state’s reserve account being drained.
During the current boom, despite record-setting spending by state government, the state is socking some cash away. Washington is projecting to have about $4.1 million in total reserves over the current two-year budget cycle.
Why not add to it?
The Economic and Revenue Forecast Council shows state revenues look to increase by about $606 million more than expected through the middle of the current two-year budget cycle that ends mid-2021, according to AP. That will put total revenue at about $52.3 billion.
The next two-year budget that ends mid-2023 is expected to see a gain of $536 million, pushing the state’s total revenues for that period up to about $55.7 billion, AP reports.
That’s great.
However, it must be kept in mind that there’s no guarantee retail sales will continue to boom and that the housing market, particularly in the Seattle area, will remain white hot. Plus, about half of the revenue increase in this budget cycle was due to an unexpected increases in estate-tax collections.
Beyond this, when the state boosts spending there is an expectation it will continue year after year. This, combined with the rate of inflation, locks the state into spending even more in the next two-year budget cycle.
The Legislature should use the supplemental budget process to fill holes in the two-year budget it approved last year.
Increasing funding simply because more money is available is not a prudent approach.