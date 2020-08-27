Perhaps many in Walla Walla’s wine industry feel a bit like two-time Oscar winner for best actress, Sally Field.
“I can’t deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me!,” Field said in 1985 in accepting her second Academy Award.
Well, about a week ago the Valley’s wine industry was honored as America’s Best Wine Region in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
America likes us. And we can’t deny it. In fact, the local wine industry and a number of the more than 120 wineries in the region have been garnering honors and awards for decades.
Here’s what was written in the post at 10best.com in announcing its top 10 list on Aug. 21: “Italian immigrants began growing wine grapes in Washington’s Walla Walla Valley in the 1850s. Today, this region features more than 100 wineries producing a range of varietals, most popularly cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, cabernet franc and malbec. The American Viticultural Area spreads across the border into Oregon as well.”
In addition, Long Shadows Vintners earned fourth place in the Best Tasting Room category for the second year in a row.
“The community, home to more than 120 wineries and fortified with a renowned culinary, arts, entertainment and outdoor recreation scene, has been nominated three consecutive years.” wrote the U-B’s Vicki Hillhouse in reporting the prestigious award to the community.
Again, this isn’t anything we didn’t already know, but, dang, it feels good to hear it again — and again.
It’s not just the wine industry that should feel a sense of pride, but the entire community. Growing Walla Walla into a world-class wine destination has been a team effort.
“It’s a testament to the outstanding terroir, meticulous craftsmanship, and to the men and women who are committed to elevating the Walla Walla Valley from both a wine production and tourism perspective,” said Robert Hansen, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, in a prepared statement.
Absolutely.
This honor, like the others, won’t go to our heads. Those in the wine industry here aren’t focused on awards, but on simply making great wine.
When great wine is consistently made, as it has been for decades here, then recognition follows.
So, while awards are never the goal, they are nice to receive.
Hey, they like us. They really like us.