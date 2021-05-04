The highly radioactive waste at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation has been an environmental concern since it was created during World War II in the effort to make plutonium for atomic bombs.
A great worry was and is that the leftover radioactive waste would contaminate the Columbia River, triggering an environmental disaster.
The cleanup, which is ultimately the responsibility of the U.S. government, has taken far too long and remains years behind schedule.
What’s more, the lack of urgency is frustrating, particularly for those living in close proximity.
Walla Walla is less than 70 miles away from the 56 million gallons of radioactive nuclear waste stored in tanks. Sixty-seven of the tanks are buried relatively close to the Columbia River. And now, a recently confirmed leak brings Hanford’s faulty tank count up to two — frankly, two too many.
According to the Tri-City Herald, “Estimates of the amount of waste that have leaked vary, but the Department of Ecology puts it at a rate of nearly 1,300 gallons per year with an estimated 1,700 gallons leaked into the soil since March 2019.”
The Tri-City Herald reports that in response to these leaks, the “DOE is pumping contaminated groundwater up in central Hanford and removing two of the radioactive constituents, technetium and iodine, that likely would travel through the soil fastest from the leaking tank.”
What about the other contaminants?
Though Gov. Jay Inslee reassures the public that the leak “does not appear to threaten the health of Washington people in the near term,” we worry about the long term. As Gerry Pollet, the director of Seattle-based Hanford watchdog Heart of America Northwest puts it, “There’s no such thing as a small leak from a high-level nuclear waste tank.”
The leaking single-shell tank in question, Tank B-109, “currently holds about 123,000 gallons of waste, including about 15,000 gallons of liquid waste,” says the Tri-City Herald. An ongoing initiative is transferring waste from the 149 single-shell tanks at Hanford to 27 newer double-shell tanks to buy more time until the waste can be treated — a band-aid solution. The DOE aims to turn this waste into a disposable stable glass form by the end of 2023, that is, if there is enough waste transferred to the new tanks.
The process of creating stable glass-form waste is admittedly not cheap but cleanup efforts aimed at long-term solutions are absolutely necessary and must remain a priority.
We do not have a full blown radioactive catastrophe on our hands now, but without quickly addressing these radioactive leaks and waste as a whole, we won’t be able to keep it that way for much longer.