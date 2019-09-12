Can we, as a society, agree to disagree? Can we debate ideas with the understanding that our differences are philosophical, not personal?
Of course we can. Such civil discourse — although sometimes very heated — has been happening for centuries in America.
But something has changed in recent years that has turned far too many political debates into personal attacks in which the various sides contend they “hate” those they disagree.
In Washington state, disputatious politicians seem to be trying to tear the state apart — literally.
Last week in Moses Lake proponents of a plan to split Washington into two states held a news conference on their talking points to create the state of Liberty out of Eastern Washington.
The movement is being led by Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, and others, including his former legislative aide, Rene’ Holaday, according to the Spokesman-Review.
At the news conference in Moses Lake, Holaday said she hopes to convince enough Eastern Washington residents that a new state can be formed with favorable votes in the Legislature and Congress.
“When both are a plague to each other because of natural cultural differences, and both would be much happier without the other, there’s only one solution that works very well for both sides,” she said. “And that is the amiable formation of the new state of Liberty that both sides agree would be the best win-win situation.”
This is total nonsense.
While Washington state citizens tend to be more liberal west of the Cascades and conservative east of the mountains, the divide is not homogeneous. Rural Western Washington tends to be conservative while pockets of liberals are present in larger cities such as Spokane and right here in Walla Walla.
And, of course, there are millions of political moderates — those slightly right of center and left of center — across the state.
Efforts to drive out or separate from those who you disagree is absurd and foolish.
Eastern and Western Washington need each other. The diverse nature of the state results in a strong economy from which all benefit. The booming high tech industry in the urban Seattle area complement the agriculture industry throughout Eastern Washington and rural Western Washington.
Annual accounting of the state tax dollars consistently shows nine counties usually pay more in taxes than they get back in services, and most of them are in Western Washington. The other 31 counties get more in state services and programs than the state collects in taxes from them, and almost all are in Eastern Washington. Splitting the state would hurt the people of Eastern Washington.
Beyond that, the push to separate Eastern Washington is childish.
We should spend more time on finding ways to better work together and less time pretending that being separate will, by itself, benefit anyone.