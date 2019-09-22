College athletics — particularly when speaking of its football and men’s basketball programs — is big business. That’s a surprise to nobody.
But state lawmakers in California have taken action that could trigger a chain reaction that might make the situation even worse — create de facto pro sports franchises for the nation’s top collegiate athletic programs.
And this, taken to its conclusion, could be the ruination of rah-rah-sis-boom-bah collegiate athletics.
California lawmakers approved the Fair Pay for Play Act, which essentially allows college athletes to profit off endorsements and their image and/or likeness. This will spur similar (and more aggressive) legislation in other states in an effort to enhance recruiting efforts in their states.
Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach offered this analysis of California’s Fair Pay for Play Act: “If you create a recruiting advantage beyond what already exists, I think it’s going to be very difficult,” Leach said. “I think there will be huge imbalances and it will destroy college football, and I think you gotta be very careful.”
Exactly.
Our concern starts with the fact that the vast majority of college athletes — whether play at NCAA Division 1, Division II and Division III (such as Whitman College) levels — aren’t going to get endorsement deals. It’s only those top-tier athletes at DI schools who will make big bucks.
Yet, it could also create unreasonable expectations for athletes (and their parents) that they won’t play unless riches are bestowed on them. That’s not realistic so the gap between the haves and have-nots will grow much wider.
It would further corrupt an admittedly dubious system.
It’s a safe bet that college booster clubs — at all levels — could use the California law and other possible laws to make payments to athletes under the guise of an endorsement.
Millions of dollars could be funneled through business simply by claiming that an athlete is now the spokesman or spokeswoman for a business.
It is certain to escalate until the various lawmakers fix what they broke. But by then, DI athletics — particularly football and basketball programs — will not be able to return to the current system in which college scholarships (a free education) are the reward for playing for a school.
The lower divisions might be able to recover, although likely with some damage.
And this could leave Division I programs nothing more or less than another pro sports league.
Now, we don’t begrudge all colleges athletes at all levels from getting a reasonable boost in compensation based on the hundreds of millions of dollars taken in through college athletics, but creating a system in which individual players can essentially be earning a salary could have unintended consequences that, as Leach said, destroy college football.