Lack of funding for two-year schools affects state economy

Derek Brandes has resigned as Walla Walla Community College president so he can dedicate more time to his fight with cancer.
It’s a sad thing to see leaders like Brandes leave for this reason, but we are thankful for how much time and effort he has dedicated to WWCC despite his own personal battle.
What comes into focus now, steeped in a sense of urgency, is resolving WWCC’s financial problem.
While the lack of consistent school and board leadership/accountability shares some of the blame for the community college’s current circumstances — an open meeting in February revealed that the board passed several deficit budgets despite the looming financial emergency — the Legislature shares a larger portion of the fault.
Last spring found lawmakers giving short shrift to the state’s community and technical colleges.
For the past few years, legistlators have been — appropriately — focused on fully funding basic education. The state pumped an extra $7 billion into the K-12 system over the past five years, and raised property taxes across the state to pay for it.
The state’s four-year universities have also been getting more financial attention from the Legislature, which allowed those schools to keep tuition costs down.
Meanwhile, two-year schools have been asked to do more with less, which results in fewer opportunities for students and less of an ability to make a strong impact on the regional economy that depends on skills training.
Locally, this change has resulted in school officials ending the residential construction and carpentry program and the office technology program. The college also has placed the commercial truck driving program on hiatus and no longer staffs early childhood education classes on the Clarkston campus.
WWCC and the nearly three dozen community and technical colleges in Washington help prepare thousands of students each year for careers and thousands more with an affordable start on four-year degrees. These schools play an essential role in our state’s economy, which is something that seems to be undervalued.
Though efforts by WWCC administration underline an effort toward increased transparency — a commendable move — by scheduling a campus-wide town hall meeting, the Legislature needs to step in to provide funding to ensure the sustainability of WWCC and other community and technical colleges.