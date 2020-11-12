Keep wearing masks until new vaccine pans out

The news this week that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German-based Pfizer might be up to 90% effective got a lot of Americans hopeful that our lives could soon return to normal.
And while there’s certainly nothing wrong with optimism, it’s prudent to keep in mind that this vaccine — and many others that are being tested — is far from approval for widespread use.
Given that, it’s essential that we all continue to wear masks when in public and practice social distancing.
The uptick in COVID-19 cases in our region — on both sides of the Oregon-Washington border — makes it even more important that we all remain vigilant.
In the past two weeks there were 370 new cases of the coronavirus in Walla Walla County. The county’s case positivity for those tested is now at more than 10%, indicating more community spread of the disease, said Walla Walla County Interim Director of Public Health Nancy Wenzel.
Meanwhile, Umatilla County over the past week saw 164 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19.
The spread needs to be reduced so that when a vaccine, whether from Pfizer or another company, is determined to be effective and safe we will all be in a position to benefit.
Most of us have been relatively patient over the past eight months. We must continue this path through the winter season, which experts predict will be even more precarious.
Exactly when a vaccine will be widely released is still a mystery, but Pfizer officials said it’s on track later this month to file an emergency use application for its vaccine with U.S. regulators. Officials project the vaccine might be available as early as January.
This interim analysis from an independent data monitoring board looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries, according to AP.
Though Pfizer didn’t take any money from the U.S. government for research and development for the drug, it did reach a nearly $2 billion agreement with federal officials to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. government as part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed. That money is being used for manufacturing and distribution.
“I think we can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC’s Meg Tirrell this week. “I believe this is likely the most significant medical advance in the last 100 years, if you count the impact this will have in public health, global economy.”
We all hope he is correct. But until his bold prediction comes to fruition, wear a mask!