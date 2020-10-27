Keep an eye out for election shenanigans

Election Day is now a week away. Until all the ballots have been cast — and counted — it’s critical that we remain vigilant to ensure we all get the opportunity to vote without shenanigans, confusion or cheating.
That was Monday’s message from Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman — and it’s an important one.
While voter fraud is not widespread in America, and it’s rare in Washington state, problems nevertheless occur. The more that can be done to stop those trying to tip the system in their favor, the better it is for democracy and Washington’s citizens.
“We are anticipating in the coming days … misinformation and disinformation campaigns shared not only on social media, but across the internet,” said Wyman, a Republican, at a news conference with several county auditors.
Wyman is advising Washingtonians to be on the lookout for this type of unscrupulous behavior over the next few weeks.
She urged voters to share suspected emails or social media posts with the Secretary of State’s Office “to really help us combat these efforts.”
Washingtonian can report election shenanigans by emailing elections@sos.wa.gov or calling 360-902-4180. Those reporting problems to the state should provide screenshots or links to suspected mis/disinformation, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
While Washington’s election system is not perfect — none are — it’s one of the most secure in the nation. That’s because Washingtonians vote by mail and the state has taken steps, year after year, to ensure all votes are counted properly.
Studies of elections in Washington and other vote-by-mail states (Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah) have shown the system has modestly increased turnout without leading to widespread fraud or notable partisan advantage for either Republicans or Democrats, The Seattle Times reported in August.
“I think Washington state is proof that we know how to conduct mail voting securely,” said Lawrence Norden, director of the Election Reform Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.
Despite widespread praise by election experts and pundits for the way Washington conducts elections under Wyman’s leadership, Wyman continues to call for vigilance in monitoring elections.
And it’s because she and her staff take nothing for granted that Washington’s elections are among the most secure.
So, if you do happen to receive any suspicious messages or see some dubious activities regarding the election, don’t hesitate to contact the Secretary of State’s Office.