This is another tight race, folks.
For transparency’s sake, we must disclose that Zana Carver declined to participate in a conversation with the U-B and her opponent Kathy Mulkerin. But based on forums, Q&As and articles available to the public, we must say that this Walla Walla School Board, Position 1, race has two strong candidates in the running.
Zana Carver is clearly whip-smart and has prepared herself well throughout the campaign to answer questions from moderators and the public with poise and clarity.
As a professor of biology at Columbia Basin College, in Pasco, with both a master’s degree in biology and a doctorate in environmental science, she has the drive to teach and to learn. Carver also has experience in group leadership as she is on several committees, such as faculty senate and one on financial affairs, that would definitely aid her if she were elected to the school board.
With children currently in Walla Walla schools, she also has her perspective as a parent to offer those the school board serves.
But she is not alone in this. Kathy Mulkerin also has children currently enrolled in a local school and is a product of the Walla Walla school system herself.
Beyond this, Mulkerin is bolstered not only by her bachelor’s degree in psychology, her Montessori teaching certification and a master’s degree in paralegal studies, but her experience in working in Walla Walla Public Schools as a para-educator in the Head Start program at the former Blue Ridge Elementary School.
In addition, her familiarity with what the school board can and cannot do through observing her mother serve on the Walla Walla School Board is an asset as well.
Mulkerin is dedicated to our community, and this comes through in her involvement with many community education and advocacy groups.
We see both Carver and Mulkerin striving to empowering women, children, parents and under-served demographics in the work they do. Their drive to inspire those they interact with is admirable.
A distinction worth making is that Mulkerin has shown her dedication to having difficult, but respectful, conversations on hard topics even if there is a possibility that an agreement cannot be reached. She is willing to show up and listen, which, in our book, is key for this nonpartisan position.
Further, she has a vision for our local school district that goes beyond the hot-button topics that are taking up much of the spotlight.
We are sure her committed, future-oriented and collaborative style will serve the Walla Walla School Board, its students and their parents well.
