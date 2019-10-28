In the summer of 2014, Congress was seeking justice for tens of thousands of rape victims. The Senate approved a plan to provide $41 million in grants to process the huge number of unprocessed sexual assault DNA kits across the nation.
Unfortunately, progress was not seen in Washington state until now — five years later. Federal funding to speed up the processing of rape kits has finally made its way to Washington state.
This is welcome news, albeit frustrating as it should have come years sooner, as the huge backlog of processing rape kits has hindered justice for years.
When considering the tens of thousands of rape kits that have gone untested, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the numbers but difficult to consider the individuals whose lives were damaged by rape. However, that’s what must be done.
Testing the kits is time-consuming and expensive, though that’s hardly an excuse for the long backlog.
Last week, Washington state Attorney General announced his office will receive $2.5 million in federal grants for the state’s sexual assault kit program. About $1 million will fund the effort to add DNA profiles of thousands of convicted offenders to the federal DNA evidence database known as CODIS, or Combined DNA Index System. That’s a necessary expense that also should have been funded sooner.
The remaining $1.5 million will be used to test backlogged kits, train law enforcement and hire additional people, according to a news release.
“This is an important step toward justice for sexual assault survivors,” Ferguson said. “The funding we’ve won today will help us to both continue to test backlogged evidence and start gathering DNA information on convicted criminals. The more information we can get on repeat offenders, the more cases we can solve.”
Exactly. And the sooner this money can fuel the processing of rape kits, the sooner justice will be served.
To get an idea of the depth of the problem in Washington state, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the State Patrol Crime Lab, which oversees the testing of all of the state’s DNA evidence, did not know in August the exact number of untested kits. Officials estimated around 10,000 kits needed to be processed, but the number has changed as more law enforcement agencies, hospitals and colleges seek out forgotten kits in back rooms, closets and storage areas.
Washington state lawmakers have wisely understood the depth of this problem and have been seeking changes.
This year state Reps. Tina Orwall, D-Burien, and Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, co-sponsored legislation that dedicated funding to clear the backlog in two years and ensure that all newly submitted kits be processed in 45 days or less, according to the Herald-Republic reported.
In the past, testing has taken anywhere from 12 to 18 months. This legislation needs to be implemented. And action can now be taken as the funding has finally been approved and received.