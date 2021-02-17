Jim Johnson solid, pragmatic, caring and wise voice will be missed

Walla Walla lost one of its strongest advocates and a remarkable community leader last week when former county Commissioner Jim Johnson died after battling leukemia.
The fact that Johnson remained on the job as a commissioner well over a year after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia shows the depth of his desire to serve the community. And, despite the cancer treatments he was receiving, Johnson continued to do an exceptional job until his term expired at the end of the year.
Johnson’s strength as a commissioner and a community leader over the past four decades was his relentless focus on doing what’s right for the people of this Valley. He never put himself above the people of this community.
Johnson was also a man of great common sense, which sadly is not that common. His pragmatic approach to legislating as a commissioner focused on what was good for the entire county and its people rather than the agenda of any one individual or group. Johnson asked the right questions to get to the core of an issue.
Johnson, who moved to Walla Walla in the mid-1970s after graduating from Seattle University, soon embraced the community.
Johnson served on many boards over the years, and was instrumental in growing youth baseball in the Valley. He was among those who started the Walla Walla Valley Youth Baseball organization that provided more opportunities for kids to play ball. He remained connected with that board, which now includes softball, into this year.
Johnson coached his own children’s baseball and softball teams and even took one of the teams, the Walla Walla Colt League All-Stars, to California to play for the regional finals.
Johnson also brought his talents to local theater productions, including playing Captain Von Trapp in the Sound of Music in the Walla Walla Community College summer musical in 1985. He reprised the role once again in 2000.
Johnson was, indeed, a man of many talents.
He served for a dozen years as chairman of the local Republican Party where, again, he provided strong, pragmatic leadership.
When Commissioner Gregg Loney, a Republican, stepped down as a commissioner in 2012, local Republicans nominated Johnson to succeed Loney. He was selected by the remaining commissioners for the post and then was elected to two terms.
Johnson never came off as a partisan as a commissioner. His focus was always on every resident of the county.
“He’s a big advocate for Walla Walla. He’s been to Olympia and Washington, D.C., many many times as a commissioner, and that good solid voice for Walla Walla will be missed,” said Todd Kimball, who served on the county’s Board of Commissioners with Johnson. Kimball got it right.
Johnson’s solid — as well as pragmatic, caring and wise — voice will be missed in this community.