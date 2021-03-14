Amid the flood of concerns that filled 2020, one issue was pushed to the wayside, quite justifiably as it was less of a priority, but a year into the pandemic, we’re faced once again with the dread surrounding daylight savings.
Two years ago in early May, much ado was made when Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that would make daylight savings permanent.
The legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support as Washington joined a wider movement on the West Coast, across the nation and even up to Canada to lock the clocks, not on Pacific Standard Time but on Pacific Daylight Time.
The move merely needs the approval of Congress to become official, since the bill proposes an option not currently available to states.
As described in an article by The Seattle Times, “Under current federal law, states can decide either to be on permanent standard time or to switch back and forth between standard time and daylight time but cannot adopt permanent saving time without federal action. ”
Getting approval by Congress is where the plan has stalled.
State Rep. Marcus Riccelli is determined this time around to change that.
“It’s frustrating to stall at the federal level because if there’s one thing everybody agrees with, it’s to stop this useless, archaic practice,” he said to The Seattle Times.
Deciding in favor of dropping the practice seems to be a no-brainer, but the delayed approval and the dreaded switch to Daylight Savings Time makes us wonder what else we’re missing other than an hour of precious sleep.
There are many benefits to “ditching the switch” and sticking to Pacific Daylight Time.
From an energy-saving perspective, Pacific Daylight Time gives people an extra hour of sun, making winter less gloomy, and providing another hour of natural light before needing to turn on artificial lights.
On the other side of the seasonal spectrum, the sun would rise at a more reasonable hour. (On Pacific Standard Time, the summer sun rises as early as 4 a.m., disrupting sleep patterns.)
Additionally, “permanent daylight time saves lives and reduces crime, among other benefits,” according to Steve Calandrillo, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law who has written extensively on the benefits of year-round daylight time.
The fact that the legislation has so much support from both parties should also speak for itself.
With so many benefits and voters and states forming a unified front, what are we waiting for?