As of Friday, less than 20 percent of Walla Walla County’s registered voters have returned ballots for Tuesday’s Primary Election. We can — and must — do better.
This local election is important in determining who will represent us on city councils and the Walla Walla Port Commission.
Three of the four Walla Walla City Council races have a primary, which means the field will be narrowed to the top two for those positions. Having just a fraction of registered voters — just one-fifth at this point — decide who moves on to the November final is unacceptable.
It’s likely the number of ballots returned will increase today as the ballots mailed over the weekend come into the county’s Auditor’s Office. Let’s hope it’s a flood rather than a trickle.
This election, like all elections, matters. However, this election is the first time Walla Walla will be elect some of its Council members under the new ward system.
Two of the three Council seats on the primary ballot are for ward seats. Only those who living in the wards — the West Ward and East Ward — can cast ballots in the primary. That essentially means only a quarter of the city’s voters will be voting in each ward.
Given the low turnout so far, it’s possible these races could be decided by a few votes. Every vote matters.
The same goes for the District 1 Port of Walla Walla race. Only a third of county voters are eligible to cast ballots in that contest. Again, a handful of ballots could be the difference in a candidate making the final or being ousted.
In November, that all changes as all voters will be eligible to vote for their local cities councils and the Port position.
But moving on to the General Election is still days away. Right now, it’s primary time and voters must vote.
If you haven’t dropped off your ballot or mailed it in, do so ASAP.
And if you are not a registered voter, it’s not too late to register. This is the first election that Washington state is accepting same-day voter registration.
Citizens can register to vote up until 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day at the county Elections Center, 310 West Poplar St., and then cast their ballots.
Participate in electing those who will be overseeing your local government.