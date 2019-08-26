Harvest is done, fall is fast approaching and yet another school year is starting. It’s time for the biggest community festival of the year — the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
The 153rd edition of the Fair opens Wednesday with the traditional concert. This year’s show features Chris Janson with Jackson Michelson.
On Thursday, the grandstands at the arena will be filled to capacity for the Demolition Derby. And then, Friday through Sunday, the arena will be host to the “Greatest Night Rodeo on Earth.”
These big events, of course, are only a small part of the fair.
The carnival will be spinning and whirling as it does every year.
And for those who are looking for something that doesn’t defy gravity, there are plenty of exhibitions. Everything from livestock to fruits and vegetables to arts and crafts with are featured at the Fair. This year’s exhibitor’s theme is “Kickin’ Up Fun for Everyone.”
But for a great many the Fair is all about the food — a once-a-year splurge on corn dogs and elephant ears. Many local groups also serve food at the Fair on the midway. Lasagna and pizza is available alongside hamburgers, tacos and pulled pork. The Fair’s got it all.
The best part of the Fair is the people — our friends and neighbors. Strolling through the Fair for a few hours provides a chance to chat with people you might not have seen in since last year’s Fair.
Our local Fair is the oldest in the state of Washington, starting officially in 1866, before Washington became a state in 1889. That makes this the Fair’s 153rd edition, although the seeds for the Fair were planted in 1863.
Ultimately, what makes the Fair & Frontier Days so great is that it brings the community together.