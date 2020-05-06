Intentionally spreading COVID-19 is irresponsible and selfish

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health suspects coronavirus has been spread locally through one or more COVID-19 parties, much like the chickenpox parties held in the 1960s by parents wanting their children to develop immunity to the childhood disease.
It’s outrageously irresponsible and incredibly selfish.
“We don’t know when it is happening. It’s after the fact that we hear from cases. We ask about contacts, and there are 25 people because: ‘We were at a COVID party,’” said Director of Community Health Meghan, adding that new positive test results in the county have resulted from such gatherings.
While it was always a tad risky to expose a group of kids to chickenpox or measles in the days before vaccination of those diseases, using that same approach for COVID-19 — a new virus that scientists do not fully understand, and we know is deadly — is incredibly foolish.
It doesn’t just put those attending such gatherings at risk, it significantly increases the chances of the disease spreading throughout the community.
It’s putting every person in Walla Walla County (as well as nearby Columbia and Umatilla counties) at a far higher risk of being infected with COVID-19.
This not only is a clear health risk to every person in the region, but it will ultimately make it far more difficult to reopen the county for business as Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan for lifting sanctions unfolds.
If Walla Walla County’s COVID-19 cases continue to grow, the stay-at-home order will remain in place.
Frankly, we should all be enraged by those engaging in this behavior.
Some might believe that they have the right to risk being infected, but when the exercise of their freedom infringes on the rights of others it is not unfettered.
Consider the right of free speech. It does have limits, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, when lives are put at risk. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., in a case a century ago, said that “falsely shouting fire in a theater and causing panic” is not protected speech.
Living in a free society mandates we must think beyond ourselves.
Those who are intentionally spreading this disease, which took the life of a Walla Walla County man just this week, are not acting as good citizens. They are putting us all at risk — and it must stop.