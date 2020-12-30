Inslee's ambitious budget plan is just a starting place

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2021-2023 proposed state budget is ambitious.
The $57.6 billion two-year spending proposal is $5.5 billion more than the two-year budget approved in 2019. It also includes a call for new taxes to cover the costs as current tax collections are down because of the pandemic.
While we strongly disagree with the governor’s call for tax hikes, particularly the imposition of a capital-gains tax (aka income tax), we see benefit to Inslee’s overall theme of fighting back against the pandemic. He — like the rest of us — wants to punch COVID-19 in the nose, metaphorically speaking.
It’s highly unlikely Inslee will get even close to what he wants. It’s a huge ask at a time of enormous upheaval.
However, keep in mind that a governor’s budget request is merely a place to start discussions on a spending map for the next two years. It is the Legislature that has the constitutional authority to write and approve the budget.
The Legislature goes into its 105-day budget writing session on Jan. 11. The House and Senate, both controlled by Democrats, will take a few months to ponder the possibilities before unveiling their spending plans this spring.
It’s at that point their wish lists collide with reality.
The Republican minority can play an important role in providing reasoned debate so that the final document serves all Washingtonians.
In doing so, the GOP should be open to some of Inslee’s ideas, particularly when it comes to the capital — as in building things — budget.
Spending on construction has benefits far beyond the projects that are completed. It boosts the economy, which is something we believe will be much needed in 2021.
Inslee has proposed spending $400 million in maintenance for existing roads and bridges, “so they don’t fall apart,” according to reporting on the Crosscut website. His transportation budget calls for spending $724 million over two years to remove and fix fish-blocking culverts.
Inslee is also calling for accelerating building projects, proposing a bigger capital construction budget specifically to stimulate the state’s economy.
This makes sense and should not be rejected by Republicans simply because the Democrat in the governor’s mansion proposed it.
The final 2021-2023 state budget will certainly look for different than the governor’s ambitious proposal, but he has given lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle much to consider.