Inslee should follow Oregon's lead on special session

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is wisely calling the state Legislature into a special session next week to deal with a $1 billion budget hole.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee should follow Brown’s lead and do the same. Washington’s financial situation is even more dire.
The coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the loss of jobs as businesses have temporarily shut down or closed their doors permanently.
We have been harping on Inslee for months to call a special session to deal with the fiscal fallout of the pandemic.
Washington’s tax-collection forecast shows a projected $8.8 billion state budget shortfall through 2023. About half the shortfall impacts the current $53.3 billion two-year budget.
Deep cuts need to be made to spending. The sooner those cuts are made, the easier it will be to manage the state budget in the future.
Washington state is heavily dependent on sales tax. That source of revenue has been reduced during the pandemic as fewer taxable items are being purchased. It could get worse before it gets better.
It seems some in Olympia, including Inslee, were counting on Congress to provide an infusion of cash to the states as coronavirus relief.
If that happens — and it’s a big IF — it could be months away. Congress is bogged down on another relief package as Election Day looms.
Brown was apparently banking on the federal relief too, but her decision to call lawmakers into session on Monday indicates it’s no longer prudent to wait.
Let’s hope Gov. Inlsee reaches that conclusion very soon.
The need for action is now rather than waiting until January when lawmakers are scheduled to go into session. It is all about slowing the spending bow wave, an analogy often used by budget writers in Olympia to describe how spending increases over time because of inflation and salaries.
“We’ve got to stop the bow wave through the 2021 biennium. We need to get down in the budget [details] and do that,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Schoessler, R-Ritzville, told the U-B in July.
This seems to be what Oregon lawmakers will be focused on.
Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said lawmakers have been ready to fix the budget for months. He said he sees no need to address issues beyond the budget.
Again, that’s what Washington lawmakers should do. A special session must be focused on reducing spending now so that state government can fully function once the pandemic ends.