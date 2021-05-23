When both sides of the aisle are angry over the same thing, it’s clear that the issue in question needs to be addressed.
Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s partial vetoes on subsections in a pair of carbon-cutting bills Monday, many legislators across the spectrum are calling the governor’s actions unconstitutional and calling the courts to challenge the vetoes.
Some context: “Just before the 2021 legislative session concluded on April 25, lawmakers passed the two climate bills with the caveat that they’d be linked to a 16-year transportation funding package,” The Columbian reported. It was the deal struck in linking the transportation package to the bills — one implementing a carbon cap-and-trade program and the other setting a low-carbon fuel standard — that got them passed through the Senate last session.
The governor’s partial vetoes undoing the link not only breaks apart the hard-won bipartisan teamwork, but nullifies provisions made to balance out the “takes” of the two bills with some “gives” in the transportation package.
“They’re going to function like a pair of regressive taxes,” said La Center Republican Sen. Ann Rivers to The Columbian. “And because of these partial vetoes, people in marginalized communities will feel the financial hit from these policies even sooner.”
Beyond this unbalanced move forward, many legislators are calling Inslee’s partial vetoes unconstitutional.
Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma said Inslee’s partial veto “reaches beyond his constitutional powers.”
“I tend to agree with that, but the courts are going to decide,” Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, told The Columbian on Tuesday. “Some of those veto decisions, they cross a line in terms of separation of powers.”
“The Constitution is clear,” said Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, in a recent statement, “the governor may not veto anything less than an entire section of a bill. Whatever the reason, his subsection veto today is illegal. That alone says a lot about why our political system has checks and balances on one-person rule.”
Although there is a huge win to celebrate in the moving forward of more environmentally friendly measures, as many legislators rightly will say, these vetoes need to be reconsidered.
For years Inslee has championed the push toward a greener future, and we’re grateful for that, but his actions absolutely need to be in line with the state’s constitution.