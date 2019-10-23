Some disturbing news came out of Washington, D.C. — OK, more disturbing news — about our elections.
The Associated Press reports that if the FBI discovers foreign hackers have infiltrated the networks of county election offices, the public won’t find out about it until after the election. Nor will county officials.
“And your governor and other state officials may be kept in the dark, too,” AP reports.
That’s because federal law does not compel state and local governments to share information when an electoral system is hacked. Federal policy keeps details secret by shielding the identity of all cyber victims regardless of whether election systems are involved, according to AP.
This information should be shared with all so each state and county can protect their own election networks. Congress needs to make changes so this occurs.
However, it is critical that ultimate control of elections remain at the county and state level. The reality is that every election — even for president — is conducted at the local or state level. Those votes are then used to select electors to the Electoral College.
So while the federal government should not be dictating how local and statewide elections are conducted, communications and transparency are vital.
In Washington state, the failure to get information about hacking isn’t a big problem for one simple reason: Paper ballots.
When it comes to conducting elections, paper ballots are the gold standard. Those ballots can’t be tampered with through a cyber attack and can always be recounted when necessary.
Washington mostly uses paper ballots because its statewide elections are conducted via (snail) mail.
In Walla Walla County, for example, the vote count data is not put on a network where other computers could have access.
County Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant said in 2016 that results are put on a disk and then loaded onto a computer.
Since there is no internet involved — only the old fashioned sneaker-net (as in walking) — computer hackers can’t access or change the information.
Nevertheless, this is one country made of 50 independent states, and America’s elections must be secure and free from foreign tampering.