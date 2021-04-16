A new secure detox care unit is coming to town, and what a bonus this will be to our community.
As reported by the U-B’s Sheila Hagar, Comprehensive Healthcare “will soon start construction on the first floor of its Walla Walla office at 1520 Kelly Place.” The new “Secure Withdrawal Management and Stabilization” facility will service “patients who are ready to get help and those who a judge decides must have help with a substance-use disorder.”
Aiming to be ready by fall of 2022, this building to house the incoming treatment center will be remodeled and outfitted with 16 treatment beds.
With the pandemic starting to take a toll on our Valley, it is a wise move to expand the support services available to our community.
In a time where the need for connection has only increased, a treatment center in close proximity to our residents is exactly what is needed. According to the National Institute of health, “family plays a central role in treating any health problems.”
Taking this one step further, community in general is key to supporting loved ones through difficult situations like addiction. As Hagar reports experts say “when a person has to leave community and loved ones behind to get treatment, (rehabilitation) is less able to be carried out.”
Currently, the closest detox facility is either in Spokane or Yakima — far enough away to be a real set-back to any plan toward recovery.
This is why Comprehensive’s newest project is such a win. Not only does it create more options to people seeking help overcoming addictions, but it adds another strong link to the net of resources already available in Walla Walla, getting patients to resources sooner after leaving a detox facility and increasing the likelihood of successful rehabilitation.