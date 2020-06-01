Increased COVID testing at nursing homes is smart move

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Washington state since the deaths began.
And they continue to be a major source of COVID-19 deaths and cases. As of last week, 3,728 COVID-19 cases (19% of the total) and 667 deaths (62% of the total) have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Given that, Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to test all nursing home residents and staff members for COVID-19, announced on Thursday, makes good sense.
This move was suggested in mid-May by Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coordinator for the virus response. On a May 11 phone call to the nation’s governors, the pair recommended that every nursing home resident and staff member in the nation be tested for COVID-19 by May 25.
Inslee’s directive requires nursing homes to offer tests to all residents, and administer them to those who consent, by June 12. The testing requirement for assisted living facilities with a memory care unit is by June 26, according to The (Tacoma) News Tribune newspaper.
Perhaps this order should have been issued earlier, but the logistics of putting it in place appear to be complex. That starts with having test kits available. Officials said the state will provide test kits and personal protective equipment for administering tests to every facility at no cost.
To be clear, the state has been testing at nursing homes since the start of the pandemic, but the focus has been on facilities with outbreaks.
This new effort will go further and include those that did not have obvious infections.
State Secretary of Health John Wiesman said testing over the next two weeks or so will enable the state to focus on facilities that have not had an outbreak, adding that if the state finds residents who are asymptomatic they can be separated from others so the spread of infection can be minimized.
“There are asymptomatic infections; that is infection without any symptom and perhaps never developing symptoms. Maybe 25 to 40 per cent of cases could actually be asymptomatic. We didn’t know that at the beginning of this outbreak. This is a new virus,” he said.
Inslee’s order does not apply to residents and staff members tested after April 1, but the governor said the state is working on providing repeat testing.
This is a fluid situation and the more accurate information that can be collected about COVID-19, the better able we will be to combat it.
Putting a focus on nursing homes and long-term care facilities could go a long way in saving lives.