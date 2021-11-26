Many local governments — including Walla Walla County — don’t always exercise the option to take an annual 1% increase in property tax. Instead, they “bank” the increase and only impose it when facing a serious financial problem.
That the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners is taking up the 1% increase for three local levies and the renewal of another means it was really needed.
With their track record as proof, the County Commissioners have been prudent, and should be commended for the fiscal restraint.
But it is unfortunate that this increase must take place now of all times.
Push-back to this increase comes from valid and justifiable concerns. As Commissioners Jenny Mayberry and Todd Kimball pointed out, property values have gone up, and inflation is burdening the county just as much as each and every resident of our Valley. What’s more, Walla Walla County is already, as Commissioner Greg Thompkins put it, “getting to be an expensive community to live in.”
But as we’ve seen in the past and continue to see in local government like our county Public Works department, tax collection revenue received are thoughtfully used to get the biggest bang for our buck.
The levies themselves help provide essential services.
As the U-B’s Emry Dinman reports, “Monday’s approved levy increases will generate nearly $98,000 in additional revenue for the county’s current expense fund, around $64,000 for the county road fund and $35,000 for emergency medical services, according to the county’s 2021 assessment guide.” Additionally, more than half of the property taxes collected goes to funding our schools, while the levy that is being renewed will pay for “veterans’ assistance and mental health and developmental disabilities services.”
No one likes to pay more taxes, but the times are such that this small increase will help our county continue to serve every county resident at its great level of service.
Again, though this increase is not our favorite, we’re giving them a pass due to current circumstances.
Commissioners should continue to be very measured in using the increased flow of funds, no matter if the increase is a “relatively small part of the overall tax bill.”