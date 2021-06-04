The once-in-a-decade task of redrawing congressional district lines is at hand, and the Washington Redistricting Commission is calling for public comment to help inform the redrawing plan. What’s clear so far in this ongoing process is that participants from and around Walla Walla County have asked for the whole county to be added to District 4. We can’t argue with this logical solution.
Currently, Walla Walla County is split between Congressional Districts 4 and 5. This is somewhat of an uncomfortable position in that the representation of our interests is split between two districts with different priorities.
As stated by the Committee’s website, “Washington’s 4th congressional district … is dominated by the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas. … (and) is Washington’s largest.”
“Washington’s 5th congressional district … is centered on Spokane, our state’s second largest city,” stated the Committee.
As rightly asserted by Walla Wallans who have submitted comments to the Redistricting Committee, we have more in common with District 4 than with District 5, politically, agriculturally, economically and environmentally.
As stated by local geologist Kirsten Nicolaysen, “It is important to combine the southern 5th congressional district with the southern 4th congressional district by drawing an east-west horizontal line. … We have a very powerful configuration with the Snake River, the lower Columbia and Walla Walla rivers. … Our ability to pivot agriculturally, to remain strong economically, depends on the lower parts of the Columbia Basin being combined into a single legislative district.”
Nicolaysen is spot on.
Also to consider: The Colville Confederated Tribe is also currently split between two districts. If the Committee is to redraw boundaries to “provide fair and effective representation, … and not purposely favor or discriminate against any political party or group,” it doesn’t make sense to continue splitting the tribe in half. Having both the Colville Indian nation and Walla Walla County wholly in one district is in the best interest of both groups.
All of this, of course, pends on the results of the 2020 Census. Due to pandemic complications, the official numbers won’t be released until August 16, 2021.
In the meantime, we have the opportunity to voice our concerns, ideas and stories to help guide the Redistricting Committee’s decision.
Share your thoughts at the next District Four Public Outreach Meeting scheduled for June 5, 2021 from 10:00 — 12:00 p.m. For more information, visit redistricting.wa.gov/district/4 .
This is not a time to assume others will speak up for the community.
Help more accurately represent your district by communicating what will/will not work from a local perspective.