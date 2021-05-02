Agricultural workers in Washington have been excluded from overtime wages since the 1950s. More specifically, according to the Yakima-Herald, “The overtime exemption at the state level dates back to the minimum wage law passed in 1959. That law requires workers to earn overtime pay for any time worked above 40 hours each week, but provided exemptions for several industries, including agriculture.” A new, bipartisan push toward equity in the form of Senate Bill 5172 aims to change the longstanding exemption.
The measure, headed for Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for consideration, would set their work week to 40 hours starting in early 2024 and allow farmworkers to be eligible for overtime pay.
Farm workers are historically under protected and underrepresented politically. As a result, this particular demographic has been given fewer protections and a smaller platform for their concerns to be voiced and heard, creating dangerous work conditions and problematic expectations such as absurdly long hours to meet a quota.
As Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for United Farm Workers, puts it, “At the end of the day, overtime is a health and safety protection. The human body is not meant to endure limitless hours of work, especially work that is grueling and backbreaking.”
Adding to an already concerning situation, a recent article by The Associated Press revealed that farmworkers couldn’t even take time to go get vaccinated.
For too long has this unconstitutional exemption been imposed on farmworkers.
It is unfortunate that such a change comes during a pandemic. Many of our local businesses, our agriculture sector in particular, have suffered monumental losses as buyers for their products have decreased due to pandemic restrictions.
The more ways legislators can brainstorm methods to help ease the transition process the better.
As we’ve said before, the health of our economy depends on the health of our local businesses — in our Valley’s case, the strength and sustainability of our agriculture. But the health of businesses relies on the health and morale of their employees.
It’s high time farmworkers get paid for the hours they work.