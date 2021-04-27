Agricultural workers in Washington have been excluded from overtime wages since the 1950s. More specifically, according to the Yakima-Herald, “The overtime exemption at the state level dates back to the minimum wage law passed in 1959. That law requires workers to earn overtime pay for any time worked above 40 hours each week, but provided exemptions for several industries, including agriculture.” A new, bipartisan push toward equity in the form of Senate Bill 5172 aims to change the longstanding exemption.
The measure, headed for Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for consideration, would allow farmworkers to be eligible for overtime pay and set their weekly hours to 40 hours starting in early 2024.
While we fully support paying workers for their time equitably across all industries, finding ourselves stuck in a pandemic makes us wonder if this is the best time to try to implement such an overhaul.
Bringing up the COVID-19 pandemic is not an excuse but merely an observation of unarguable reality.
Many of our local businesses, our agriculture sector in particular, have suffered monumental losses as buyers for their products have decreased due to pandemic restrictions. Expecting growers to absorb such an immense added cost immediately is not only unfair but naive.
As we’ve said before, the health of our economy depends on the health of our local businesses — in our Valley’s case, the strength and sustainability of our agriculture.
On the other hand, we absolutely must highlight the vulnerable population affected by the upcoming legislation. Farm workers are historically under protected and underrepresented politically. As a result, this particular demographic has been given fewer protections and a smaller platform for their concerns to be voiced and heard, creating problematic work conditions and expectations such as longer hours to meet a quota.
As Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for United Farm Workers, puts it, “At the end of the day, overtime is a health and safety protection. The human body is not meant to endure limitless hours of work, especially work that is grueling and backbreaking.”
In considering both sides of the debate, this issue demands collaboration. While SB 5172 has good intentions, and we absolutely support it in the long run, a more balanced and sustainable solution should be drafted to better fit the precarious situation all parties find themselves in during this pandemic.