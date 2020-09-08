Ignore Trump's call to vote twice

Do not attempt to vote twice in the Nov. 3 General Election. To do so, is a crime.
Yet, President Trump last week while in North Carolina urged Americans to attempt to vote twice — once by mail and another time at the polls.
Do not follow the president’s suggestion. It could cause your vote not to be counted and, if you live in Washington state, it could garner you up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. It is voter fraud.
This is not hyperbole. Here is what Revised Code of Washington 29A.84.650 says: “Any person who intentionally votes or attempts to vote in this state more than once at any election, or who intentionally votes or attempts to vote in both this state and another state at any election, is guilty of a class C felony.”
It’s also a crime in other states and well as a federal crime.
Trump urged repeat voting as a way to double check that mail-in ballots were counted. He said that if a voter showed up at the polls to vote and was rejected, then this would mean the mail-in vote was counted. However, if the vote at the polls was allowed, this would show it wasn’t.
That’s just plain foolish — and unnecessary.
In Washington state, we have no polls — so it would be obvious if someone was trying to vote twice wth mail-in ballots. And it is easy to check online to see if your mail-in ballot has been received and tabulated. Simply go to Walla Walla County Auditor’s website or bit.ly/3hsQvpv.
In attempting to vote twice a crime is being committed.
Beyond breaking the law, you would also be causing more work for state and county election officials and creating confusion.
Given that Trump has made mail-in voting a partisan issue — he continues to contend it will invite fraud — election officials across the nation will be hyper vigilant to ensure that every procedure is followed to the letter of the law.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, is looked at as a expert in mail-in voting as Washington has conducted all mail elections for a decade.
In an interview with The New York Times last year, she said it was highly unusual for voters to attempt to vote twice.
“We can actually run a list of people who appeared to have voted more than once, “ she said. “Out of 3.5 million ballots cast in 2018, it appears that roughly 100 people may have voted more than once .. Is it perfect? No. Is there rampant fraud? No. Do people make mistakes? Yes.”
Wyman said that county election officials do keep a close watch and do check. That, of course, includes the office of County Auditor Karen Martin, also a Republican.
And when county election officials check, they will catch you if you try to vote twice. Don’t do it.