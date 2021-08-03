Today is primary election day, and we can’t stress enough the importance of everyone’s participation. Voting is not only an essential right for Americans, but a powerful tool to help craft the future of our community.
After the roller-coaster ride that was this past election cycle, most of us are aware now more than ever how central voting is to the health of our democracy.
But even more important is reading up on who is running and what their platforms are, rather than on which side of the spectrum they seem to land.
For those left that have yet to fill in and drop off their ballots, there is still time to peruse the websites of the candidates in the running (though not a lot of time — ballots must be dropped off in a ballot box by 8 p.m. today). There are many articles by Union-Bulletin staff that also are available to help inform voters.
If you are more interested in the thoughts of fellow voters, the U-B’s Viewpoints and Perspectives sections have several letters from our readers endorsing local candidates available for perusal at union-bulletin.com/opinion.
A note about recent letters submitted to the U-B. Throughout July, we successfully updated our newsroom technology, including our email service, to increase the efficiency with which we serve our community.
During the switch, however, a handful of letters to the editor may have failed to make it through the U-B’s submission portal. If you have not seen your letter published, feel free to resend your letter as well as your receipt from the letters portal. The resubmission of an unpublished July letter will not count against August’s monthly letter allotment.
If you have any questions or concerns, email Editorial Page Editor Mary Aparicio at letters@wwub.com.
In the United States, we have been given many great gifts, many liberties and, with these, much responsibility. Underpinning our democracy and the freedoms it affords its citizens is the obligation to continue learning, to continue educating oneself and pursuing what is best for our community.
As John F. Kennedy said, “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.”
Our decisions affect those around us, whether we like it or not. Our vote transforms not just our personal present, but our collective future.
Don’t be fooled into thinking your singular vote means nothing. Especially in local elections, every circle inked in, every ballot that’s turned in, absolutely counts.
Don’t be indifferent to the importance of a vote. Moreover, don’t underestimate the power of an informed choice.