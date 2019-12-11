It’s said flies are more easily caught with honey than vinegar, but you don’t have to be an annoying picnic pest to like honey.
So we’re encouraged to see College Place city leaders eyeballing a program that would incentivize downtown development by dangling waived or reduced permit fees for developers with plans that fit the vision of a vibrant College Avenue corridor that is friendly to pedestrians and encourages people to live along the thoroughfare.
The concept, as reported in Tuesday’s U-B by Chloe LeValley, is to create a competition, with one new construction project a year getting the fee break if it wins out over other proposals by providing a mix of residential and commercial use and fitting design and size requirements.
LeValley reports projects would be favored if they provide more than the minimum onsite parking, having publicly visible art, contain affordable housing, and enhance the city’s skyline.
These are reasonable criteria, especially since College Avenue has plenty of room for redevelopment in the stretches from Rose Street/Blalock Avenue to Whitman Drive and Fourth Street to 13th Street.
Taxpayers made a significant — you could reasonably call it huge — investment in overhauling College Avenue.
The project cost more than $15 million — $7 million of which local taxpayers will be paying off for years to come — and disrupted daily life more than a year and a half.
But progress toward the hoped-for walkable, mixed-use downtown has been slow since road work wrapped up.
A competition with the prize of waived fees might not be a silver bullet that spurs rapid redevelopment downtown, but it is a step in the right direction, especially because it entails a reward for creative thinking and investment in the community.