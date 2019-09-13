A number of public utility districts in Eastern Washington report power bills in the region will be going up. Why?
Well, there are a few, but one of the most glaring is the mandate imposed by Initiate 937, which was approved by voters in 2006.
I-937, known as The Energy Independence Act, says public utility districts now must now supply 15 percent of their energy from wind, solar and similar sources at a higher cost, up from 9 percent last year.
Ironically — and ridiculously — hydropower is excluded as an approved renewable power source under the act.
This is why we strongly urged voters to reject I-937 in 2006.
Hydropower is clearly “renewable energy.” After all, power is created by running river water through giant turbines as it flows toward the sea. The water isn’t gone after going through the turbines, it simply flows through them down the river to the next dam where it will generate more power. It’s relatively cheap to produce, which is why it is the major power source in Washington state.
The reason proponents of I-937 did not consider it this way seems to be for political reasons. Since hydropower is relatively inexpensive, backers of I-937 wanted to force utilities to invest in other renewable energy technologies. I-937 requires large utilities to build toward obtaining 15 percent of their power — specifically wind, solar, geothermal and certain woody biomass.
To be clear, we are not against any of these forms of renewable energy. To the contrary, we embrace all efforts to reduce energy generation using fossil fuels. It’s critical to our future.
What we find troubling is the disingenuous way the initiative was presented to voters and the unnecessary, ongoing cost to ratepayers because hydro generation is not on the list of renewable sources of energy.
As utility customers, we’re now paying the price. The state Legislature has the power to make changes to initiatives by a simple majority after two years. Lawmakers have failed to fix this flaw year after year, apparently fearing backlash from environmental extremists.
It’s time to make the necessary changes to I-937 so the law reflects reality and will allow clean hydropower to be properly considered renewable energy.