How to give students grades in pandemic should be local decision

When this school year ends, it will be marked with an *asterisk.
Nothing that occurred in the spring of the 2019-2020 school year was normal, starting with the fact that the final months of learning were done from a distance — either via computers or take-home packets.
Given that, it’s a challenge to accurately assess how much or how well students learned the required material.
Yet, it must be done. The trick is to fairly evaluate what students achieved while keeping in mind the challenges of distance learning as well as individual obstacles each student (as well as her or his family) faced.
Last week, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal offered grading guidance that will help each of the state’s 297 school districts formulate final grading policy. He took the pass-fail option off the table for grading high school students and said individual school districts will still decide which letter grade system to use. However, “Fs” will not be an option. Students who did not reach the level of a D will get an incomplete and the opportunity to do the required work later.
Since each district has different strengths and weaknesses as well as different mixes of students, it’s critical the final decision be made at the local level.
In Walla Walla, Superintendent Wade Smith on Wednesday released information calling for high school students to continue to be graded on an A-D scale. Smith said alternative approaches to grading could negatively impact scholarships, military recruiting, college athletics and access to some colleges and universities.
It’s a reasonable approach. Since Walla Walla was one of the first districts in the state to launch distance learning, and seems — at least anecdotally — to be more successful than most, students will likely be judged fairly on their work by teachers who are allowed to use good judgment.
This is far different than the approach being taken in Seattle, where its School Board last voted to give all high school students either As or incomplete grades for the spring 2020 semester as a way to mitigate the disparities of remote learning, The Seattle Times reported.
That doesn’t seem fair, particularly to those students who actual did “A” work, which should mean an outstanding and thorough grasp of the material. This one-size-fits-all approach feels lazy.
But that’s Seattle’s — or, perhaps, Reykdal’s — concern.
Schools in the Valley would be wise to take Smith’s more thoughtful and reasoned approach.
Yes, distance learning has been difficult, but it’s still important to hold students accountable for meeting expectations.