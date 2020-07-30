House, Senate must compromise on new coronavirus package

Most of us didn’t believe — or, more likely, didn’t want to believe — the coronavirus pandemic would linger through summer with no end in sight.
Yet, that’s what our nation is facing.
The pressure is now on Congress to approve a new coronavirus relief package. The first package, the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is running out.
But the proposed legislation coming out of the Democrat-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate are trillions of dollars apart. Philosophically, the gap might be even wider.
Given that this is an election year, Democrats and Republicans don’t seem to be talking to each other. Rather, they are more interested in swaying voters to their side.
Given the gravity of the situation, the need to provide reasonable relief to those hurt by the economic toll of the coronavirus, some middle ground must be found.
The White House and Senate Republican plan calls for around $1 trillion in new spending, while the House Democrats are backing a $3 trillion plan.
Let’s keep in mind that every dollar approved between $1 trillion and $3 trillion will be borrowed. It will be added directly to the national debt, which is now close to $25 trillion.
Borrowing in the midst of a national crisis can make sense, but over-borrowing does not.
The scale of these proposals are both enormous.
So, for some perspective, let’s look at the debate over whether to continue to pay those unemployed an extra $600 a week on top of their regular unemployed benefits. That means that someone who was making $17 an hour would get about $300 or a week plus the $600 for $900 a week.
That’s more than they were making working.
So, does it make sense to continue the $600 now that we know, like it or not, that we are in this for the long-haul.
Democrats say yes, Republicans say no.
Senate Republicans want to add $200 a week to regular unemployment benefits until states can implement a new approach that would pay the unemployed 70% of the income they collected before they lost their jobs.
White House officials, Republican lawmakers and some business executives complain the $600 bonus has caused some not to return to work or seek a new job because they would lose money.
A few Democrats have said that’s nonsense. But is it?
No, it’s reality for some, if not many, being paid an extra $600 in unemployment benefits.
What’s needed is a good-faith negotiation between the House and Senate to determine what’s a fair and reasonable number to help those without work and to keep the U.S. economy going.
The ultimate goal must be to help the nation and its people, not boost the political fortunes of politicians and their party.